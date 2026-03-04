Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vistry Group had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vistry Group’s conference call:

Profit and balance-sheet improvement — FY2025 profit before tax came in in line with guidance with a very strong second half, net debt reduced to £144m and EPS helped by the ongoing buyback program.

and EPS helped by the ongoing buyback program. Well positioned for the government affordable housing program — Vistry says it delivered ~15% of new affordable homes last year, is bidding for the £39bn 2026–2036 program, and has long-standing Homes England / housing-association relationships plus Vistry Works capacity (up to 10,000 timber-frame units).

program, and has long-standing Homes England / housing-association relationships plus Vistry Works capacity (up to 10,000 timber-frame units). Sales acceleration to free up cash — management has pushed tactical discounting and incentives to double sales rates (YTD sales rate +40%) and targets >£100m net cash generation in 2026, but expects near-term margin compression from those incentives.

Building-safety costs and provisions remain material — the group spent £46m in 2025, added £14m for newly identified buildings and now expects roughly £70m gross (≈£60m net) of building-safety spend in 2026 amid slower-than-desired remediation progress.

of building-safety spend in 2026 amid slower-than-desired remediation progress. Land and working-capital stance — Vistry bought opportunistically (11,000+ plots) and targets ~3.5 years of land supply, but WIP and capital employed remain elevated and need to be reduced to reach management’s ROCE and sub-£2bn capital-employed objectives.

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 496.80 on Wednesday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 474.10 and a one year high of GBX 746.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 672.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 647.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 684 to GBX 803 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 629.25.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

