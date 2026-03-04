Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vistry Group had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.
Here are the key takeaways from Vistry Group’s conference call:
- Profit and balance-sheet improvement — FY2025 profit before tax came in in line with guidance with a very strong second half, net debt reduced to £144m and EPS helped by the ongoing buyback program.
- Well positioned for the government affordable housing program — Vistry says it delivered ~15% of new affordable homes last year, is bidding for the £39bn 2026–2036 program, and has long-standing Homes England / housing-association relationships plus Vistry Works capacity (up to 10,000 timber-frame units).
- Sales acceleration to free up cash — management has pushed tactical discounting and incentives to double sales rates (YTD sales rate +40%) and targets >£100m net cash generation in 2026, but expects near-term margin compression from those incentives.
- Building-safety costs and provisions remain material — the group spent £46m in 2025, added £14m for newly identified buildings and now expects roughly £70m gross (≈£60m net) of building-safety spend in 2026 amid slower-than-desired remediation progress.
- Land and working-capital stance — Vistry bought opportunistically (11,000+ plots) and targets ~3.5 years of land supply, but WIP and capital employed remain elevated and need to be reduced to reach management’s ROCE and sub-£2bn capital-employed objectives.
Vistry Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 496.80 on Wednesday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 474.10 and a one year high of GBX 746.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 672.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 647.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistry Group
Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.
Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.
Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.
We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.