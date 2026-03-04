Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.47% from the stock’s current price.

VIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 4.6%

VIR stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.65. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 417.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $134,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,483.24. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 42,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $413,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,812.25. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 177,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $65,100,000. GSK plc purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,562,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 988,262 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

