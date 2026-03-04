Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 505,735 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,680,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $153,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $2,003,248.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,813.60. This represents a 32.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $689,986.22. This represents a 27.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. Commercial Metals Company has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.