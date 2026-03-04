Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $238,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $285.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.21 and a 200-day moving average of $260.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $274.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

