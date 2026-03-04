Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 401.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $222,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the third quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on AutoZone from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,650.00 price objective (down from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,274.17.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,636.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,607.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,825.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,210.72 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $28.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total value of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,665. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the purchase, the director owned 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,152.58. This trade represents a 18.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about AutoZone

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoZone this week:

Positive Sentiment: AutoZone reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $27.63 and same‑store sales growth (total company +3.3%, domestic +3.4%), confirming underlying demand and beating EPS expectations by a narrow margin. AutoZone 2nd Quarter Results

AutoZone reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $27.63 and same‑store sales growth (total company +3.3%, domestic +3.4%), confirming underlying demand and beating EPS expectations by a narrow margin. Neutral Sentiment: Management held an earnings call; transcript and highlights provide details on inventory, customer mix, and cost dynamics that investors will parse for guidance and cadence going forward. Earnings Call Transcript

Management held an earnings call; transcript and highlights provide details on inventory, customer mix, and cost dynamics that investors will parse for guidance and cadence going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst summaries and call recaps note strong sales growth but emphasize rising cost pressures and margin conversations — useful for assessing outlook rather than an immediate directional catalyst. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Analyst summaries and call recaps note strong sales growth but emphasize rising cost pressures and margin conversations — useful for assessing outlook rather than an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Net sales of ~$4.27B missed the FactSet/Street consensus (~$4.31B), creating concern that same‑store growth and top‑line momentum were weaker than modeled — a primary driver of the stock decline. Reuters: Profit Falls After Headwinds

Net sales of ~$4.27B missed the FactSet/Street consensus (~$4.31B), creating concern that same‑store growth and top‑line momentum were weaker than modeled — a primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Margin compression cited by management (inflationary headwinds, gross‑margin pressure) and coverage pieces calling out “margins crack” amplified the selloff despite the EPS beat. Margins Crack at AutoZone

Margin compression cited by management (inflationary headwinds, gross‑margin pressure) and coverage pieces calling out “margins crack” amplified the selloff despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: External factors and one‑offs cited — winter storms that hurt in‑store traffic and broader cost pressure expectations — plus at least one price‑target cut (DA Davidson lowered its PT while keeping a buy rating) weighed on sentiment. WSJ: Winter Storms Hurt Sales DA Davidson PT Cut

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Featured Stories

