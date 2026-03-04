Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,801,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of FirstEnergy worth $161,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 380.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 187.5% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 101.14%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.