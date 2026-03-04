Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $146.06 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $146,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,582,000 after acquiring an additional 611,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,983 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,585,000 after purchasing an additional 782,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,534,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,297,000 after buying an additional 508,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $276.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

