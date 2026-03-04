Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,958,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $256,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,259,720.72. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Stories

