Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Argus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. Ventas has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

