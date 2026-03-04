Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Increased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large monthly ETF inflows signal continued demand for equity ETFs, supporting core products like VOO as investors add passive broad-market exposure. Equity ETFs Added $110 Billion in February – See the Leading ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: Argues broad-market ETFs remain the preferred long-term choice versus speculative assets (e.g., Bitcoin), which supports demand for VOO among buy-and-hold investors. Better Buy in 2026: Bitcoin or a Broad-Market ETF?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparison of SPY vs. VOO highlights differences in liquidity and structure; useful for allocation decisions but not a near-term catalyst for VOO’s price direction. Better S&P 500 ETF: State Street’s SPY vs. Vanguard’s VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector/stock-level earnings (Best Buy beat) can lift parts of the S&P 500, but single-stock moves are unlikely to reverse a broad market sell-off driving VOO lower today. Best Buy tops S&P 500 after earnings beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Vanguard’s VOOV (S&P 500 Value ETF) is informational for style tilts but doesn’t materially change demand for the core S&P 500 ETF (VOO) in the immediate term. Should Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: Hedge funds (Citadel) outperforming the S&P in a choppy month highlights alternative strategies but is not a direct driver of VOO flows. Citadel’s various hedge funds rise in February, beating the S&P 500 in a choppy month
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market headlines point to VOO weakness tied to escalating fighting in the Middle East, which is prompting risk-off positioning and selling across U.S. equities. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/3/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that the Strait of Hormuz closure and related geopolitical escalation sent futures sharply lower, triggering broader market declines that pressure VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Plunge After Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz
- Negative Sentiment: Early-morning futures and market commentary show continued volatility and selling pressure across indices tied to geopolitical risk, amplifying downside for benchmark ETFs like VOO. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecast – US Indices Struggle Early on Tuesday
- Negative Sentiment: Additional market notes from earlier in the week show futures sliding amid the Iran-U.S. conflict, reinforcing the risk-off backdrop that’s pressuring VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Slide Amid War Against Iran
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier pre-market notes tied VOO weakness to geopolitical developments (U.S./Israel/region tensions), indicating a multi-day risk-off trend rather than an idiosyncratic VOO issue. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/2/2026?
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.