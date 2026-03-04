Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Increased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $625.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $837.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.11 and a 200 day moving average of $620.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

