Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 93,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.40% of Columbia Sportswear worth $126,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,362.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 87.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107,943 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

