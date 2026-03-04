Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 95,346 Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Qfin worth $131,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Qfin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Qfin by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qfin by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qfin in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Shares of Qfin stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

