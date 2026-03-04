Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.10% of Sila Realty Trust worth $139,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,531,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 202,976 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 709.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,066 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SILA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of -0.07.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts expect that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

