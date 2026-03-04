Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,633,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.08% of ACV Auctions worth $154,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $966.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun acquired 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $125,859.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,598,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,754.23. The trade was a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

