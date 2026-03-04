Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.68% of Azenta worth $127,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Azenta by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Azenta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Azenta, Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta’s Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

