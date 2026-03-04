Vanguard Group Inc. Has $160.39 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.76% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $160,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chefs' Warehouse

In related news, insider Christina Polychroni sold 3,317 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $217,097.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,728.45. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 7,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,340. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 139,309 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. Wolfe Research set a $84.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Chefs' Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $73.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Chefs' Warehouse

Here are the key news stories impacting Chefs’ Warehouse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company recently beat quarterly estimates: Q4 EPS of $0.68 vs. $0.62 expected and revenue of $1.14B (vs. $1.10B), with revenue up ~10.5% year-over-year — a sign of healthy demand in its specialty food/distribution end market. MarketBeat CHEF page

Company recently beat quarterly estimates: Q4 EPS of $0.68 vs. $0.62 expected and revenue of $1.14B (vs. $1.10B), with revenue up ~10.5% year-over-year — a sign of healthy demand in its specialty food/distribution end market. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional owners have been adding to positions (Wellington, Vanguard, Ameriprise, Victory, State Street), which supports a stable shareholder base and can dampen volatility from retail selling. MarketBeat CHEF page

Large institutional owners have been adding to positions (Wellington, Vanguard, Ameriprise, Victory, State Street), which supports a stable shareholder base and can dampen volatility from retail selling. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and fundamentals: market cap ~$2.5B, P/E ~38, healthy liquidity (current ratio ~2.05) and a 12‑month trading range of $45–$73.94; analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average target ~ $77.67 — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Valuation and fundamentals: market cap ~$2.5B, P/E ~38, healthy liquidity (current ratio ~2.05) and a 12‑month trading range of $45–$73.94; analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average target ~ $77.67 — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported this week: CEO Christopher Pappas sold 95,908 shares (avg $62.53, ~ $5.997M) on Mar 3; General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 29,500 shares (avg $71.22, ~$2.1M) on Feb 27; director/other insider Christina Polychroni sold ~6,400 shares across Feb 27–Mar 2. These large, clustered sales have been publicly highlighted and are driving short‑term selling pressure and negative sentiment. InsiderTrades alert SEC filing (CEO)

Significant insider selling reported this week: CEO Christopher Pappas sold 95,908 shares (avg $62.53, ~ $5.997M) on Mar 3; General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 29,500 shares (avg $71.22, ~$2.1M) on Feb 27; director/other insider Christina Polychroni sold ~6,400 shares across Feb 27–Mar 2. These large, clustered sales have been publicly highlighted and are driving short‑term selling pressure and negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage emphasizing insider selling has intensified the move lower — some outlets reported an ~8% drop after the disclosures, amplifying short‑term volatility. AmericanBankingNews article

About Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

