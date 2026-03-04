Vanguard Group Inc. Has $158.06 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.39% of Travere Therapeutics worth $158,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 967,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 0.81. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

In related news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $96,346.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,689.98. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $57,301.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,790.26. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 311,925 shares of company stock worth $10,618,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

