Vanguard Group Inc. Has $153.80 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.27% of Trupanion worth $153,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 73.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 113,490 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 66.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 35.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $363,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,136.72. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $75,067.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 23,315 shares of company stock valued at $730,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRUP

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.