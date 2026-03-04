Vanguard Group Inc. Has $150 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.49% of Alamo Group worth $149,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.29 and a 52-week high of $233.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average is $188.85.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.18 million. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities raised shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

