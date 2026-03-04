Vanguard Group Inc. Has $134.90 Million Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,213,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.76% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $134,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 506.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 726,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122,357 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8,688.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,794,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 385,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KW stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

KW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

