Vanguard Group Inc. Has $127.68 Million Stake in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.16% of Ouster worth $127,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 610.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 254,580 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ouster by 7.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 153.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 102.7% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Ouster stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $36,391.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,066.08. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $158,999.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 183,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,760.84. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

