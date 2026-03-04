Vanguard Group Inc. Has $122.99 Million Stake in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.51% of Vicor worth $122,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $489,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,715.17. This represents a 38.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,398,470. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.84. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $209.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

