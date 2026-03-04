Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.04% of Addus HomeCare worth $153,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,869,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 212,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 284 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $29,922.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,200.80. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $39,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,167.28. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,969 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.8%

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.