Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,557,600 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,422,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.54% of Exp World worth $143,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Exp World by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,289,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exp World by 55.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 421,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exp World by 126.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 506,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exp World by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 256,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exp World by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.23.

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Exp World’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $11.00 price objective on Exp World in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

