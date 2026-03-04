Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.70 and traded as low as GBX 36. Van Elle shares last traded at GBX 37, with a volume of 121,379 shares trading hands.

Van Elle Trading Up 2.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.20. The stock has a market cap of £40.03 million, a P/E ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

Van Elle (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported GBX 1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Van Elle had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Van Elle Holdings plc will post 4.198895 earnings per share for the current year.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services. Van Elle operates through three divisions: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Ground Engineering and is focused on three end markets; residential and housing, infrastructure and regional construction across which the Group has completed more than 20,000 projects over the last 35 years.

General Piling provides a range of larger piling and ground engineering solutions for open-site construction projects; Specialist Piling provides a range of geotechnical solutions in operationally constrained environments including on-track rail applications; and Ground Engineering Services offers a range of ground investigation and geotechnical services and modular foundation solutions such as Smartfoot®.

