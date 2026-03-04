US Bancorp DE Purchases 17,170 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 295.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

