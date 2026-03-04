US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Financial Group purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $100.26.
The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
