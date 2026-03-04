Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Insider Bolhassan Bin Haji Di Acquires 14,378,571 Shares of Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Bolhassan Bin Haji Di bought 14,378,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £575,142.84.

Upland Resources Stock Down 15.8%

UPL stock traded down GBX 0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.78. 5,020,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,168. Upland Resources Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.81 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.20. The firm has a market cap of £45.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.50.

Get Upland Resources alerts:

Upland Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.