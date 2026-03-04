Unity Bancorp, Inc. $UNTY Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.57% of Unity Bancorp worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 30.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,398.83. This trade represents a 48.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 777 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $43,566.39. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $268,336. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Bancorp

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker UNTY. Through its primary subsidiary, Unity Bank, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and municipal clients in its regional markets.

Founded in 1906, Unity Bank maintains a network of conveniently located branches across Bucks County and adjacent areas of southeastern Pennsylvania. The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its loan offerings encompass commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural and consumer lending solutions.

Beyond traditional deposit and lending activities, Unity Bancorp provides cash management and merchant services, as well as internet and mobile banking platforms designed to streamline day-to-day financial operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.