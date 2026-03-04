Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel Pope Sells 500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Pope sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,353.40. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.14. 220,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,011. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.71 and a 52-week high of $626.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,780,190,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,596,000 after buying an additional 367,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,302,000 after buying an additional 252,488 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,740,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.