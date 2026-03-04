Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.23. Tutor Perini Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Tutor Perini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.