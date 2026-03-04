Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.71% of Turning Point Brands worth $137,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. iA Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TPB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director H.C. Charles Diao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,792.80. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Edward Glazek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $3,307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 127,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,171.58. This represents a 19.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.