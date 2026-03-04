Tristel (LON:TSTL) Issues Earnings Results

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tristel had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

Tristel Price Performance

TSTL stock opened at GBX 380 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.60. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 260 and a one year high of GBX 445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 414.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 383.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tristel

In other Tristel news, insider Tom Jenkins acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 368 per share, for a total transaction of £19,872. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tristel

