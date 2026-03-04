Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 135,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 65,414 call options.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and margin turnaround — Plug reported higher revenue, positive Q4 gross margin and an adjusted EPS loss narrower than consensus; management outlined targets including positive EBITDAS later in 2026. Press Release

Analyst and media coverage parsing metrics — Several outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Invezz) are highlighting revenue growth and narrowing losses while noting remaining execution and liquidity questions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class actions and law‑firm solicitations — Several firms have filed suits or are soliciting lead plaintiffs for the same Class Period, creating legal risk, potential discovery, and reputational drag. Examples: Rosen (Newsfile), Pomerantz (GlobeNewswire), and investor reminders from BFA Law. Rosen Notice Pomerantz Filing BFA Law Alert

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 313.69% and a negative return on equity of 105.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo purchased 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $87,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 307,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,156.88. This represents a 13.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 333,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,365.53. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,980,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 6,364,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,542 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 153.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 214,342 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,624,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,631,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789,039 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

