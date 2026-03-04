Traders Buy Large Volume of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 170,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 191% compared to the average daily volume of 58,564 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLP opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Targeted Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Retirement Advice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities consisting of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.