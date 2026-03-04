Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Position Decreased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 399,067 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 2.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $259,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.81%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

Further Reading

