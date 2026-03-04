Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.78 and last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 3332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $764.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

