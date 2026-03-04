Top Automotive Stocks To Research – March 4th

AutoZone, Keysight Technologies, and Rivian Automotive are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, selling, or servicing motor vehicles and related components and services — including traditional automakers, parts suppliers, dealerships, and electric-vehicle or mobility-technology firms. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to consumer demand, commodity and interest-rate swings, and long-term structural trends like electrification, autonomous driving, and regulatory shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

