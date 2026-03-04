Tillman Hartley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after buying an additional 622,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,920,000 after buying an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
BIL opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $91.78.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
