TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.22. 39,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 33,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) is a women’s healthcare company dedicated to the development and commercialization of hormone therapy and contraceptive products. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing unmet needs in menopause management and birth control by offering innovative, non-estrogen alternatives designed to improve patient convenience and adherence. TherapeuticsMD operates in the United States, serving women through a specialty care distribution network that includes physician practices, clinics and pharmacies.

Among its flagship products is IMVEXXY, an FDA-approved low-dose vaginal estradiol insert indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia due to menopause.

