Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 1,632 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $37,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,676. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 29th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 85 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $2,922.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 1,722,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript

Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference is available; this is informational for modeling product timelines and pipeline commentary but contains no new regulatory decisions. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling by multiple senior executives (CEO Emil Kakkis sold 54,404 shares; several EVPs, the CFO and CAO also sold material blocks) — these trades reduced several insiders’ holdings by ~3–10% and totaled well over $1M for the CEO alone. Such coordinated/large insider liquidity can signal personal cash needs or tax planning, but markets often read it as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. SEC filing (CEO sale) here: Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or are soliciting lead plaintiffs for a securities-fraud class action (alleging misstatements/omissions related to setrusumab) covering Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025; several firms set April 6 lead‑plaintiff deadlines. The proliferation of notices and a filed class action increases legal and financial uncertainty and is likely exerting downward pressure on the stock. Example notice: Kessler Topaz Class Action Notice

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

