The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

TJX opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

