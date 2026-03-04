TG Therapeutics Q4 EPS Forecast Lowered by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. B. Riley Financial upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $192.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.15 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 119.68%. The business’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

