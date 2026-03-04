Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Rahlfs Capital LLC

Rahlfs Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Rahlfs Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rahlfs Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.15.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.89 and its 200-day moving average is $422.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

