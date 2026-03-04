Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and traded as low as $18.81. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 156,494 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 5.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.7763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 526.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter worth $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

