Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 41,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore set a $75.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.21.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.15%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

