Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,402.28. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $438.89 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.14.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

