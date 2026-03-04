Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $214.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $229.30.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total value of $7,915,618.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,790.24. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.72, for a total transaction of $1,669,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,401,854.88. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,451 shares of company stock worth $11,386,689. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

