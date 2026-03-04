Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $21.49 Million Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 153,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

