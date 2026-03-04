Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 140,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,917,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 21,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $972.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $840.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.89. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s payout ratio is 150.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $743,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,659.86. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Shane Paladin sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.36, for a total value of $263,025.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 952 shares in the company, valued at $765,750.72. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,886 shares of company stock worth $8,748,298 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.